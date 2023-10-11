Messaggi e commenti per Phil Collins
Messaggi presenti: 8
Mercoledì 11 ottobre 2023 21:08:36
Lunedì 28 marzo 2022 22:21:55
Hello i read about your illness do Paramahansa Yogananda's healing recharge exercises download the Los Angeles Self Realization Fellowship lectures at Z-Library they are amazing a girl and healed of paralysis with Paramahansa Yogananda's meditation and recharge exercises by healing
Venerdì 31 dicembre 2021 19:31:19
Auguri!
Ho scoperto canzoni scritte tanti anni fa, che mi hanno fatto venir voglia di tornare indietro nel tempo. Purtroppo non si può... Magari un giorno ci incontreremo. Tanti auguri 🥰
Lunedì 27 dicembre 2021 15:59:47
Mr. Collins, this is going to be one of the thousands of messages you receive but it's sincerely due. I would just like to say thank you for your music, it was with me and my two brothers since like... forever. Even if you are having tough times, be proud of all you did for your family and the rest of the world. Fiorenzo, Bruno and Silvio from Italy.
Sabato 30 gennaio 2021 23:24:53
Happy Birthday MR. PHIL COLLINS from an Italian fan of yours. Pietro finelli. ❤❤❤👋🤟
Mercoledì 22 giugno 2011 19:24:28
sei un grande cantante!ritrova la forza che hai dentro, anche non suoni la batteria potresti cantare.ci manca la tua voce.sei il migliore phil. ciao!
Martedì 1 febbraio 2011 18:30:27
amo questo uomo,questa persona é veramente importante per tutti noi..amo...amo...amo
Lunedì 15 novembre 2010 00:11:38
mi dispiàce l ho àppenà letto sullà tuà biogràfià che non puoi più suonàre.non sài come mi fà stàr màle.tu vivi con là bàtterià e lei vive con te e io con entràmbi.sono cresciutà con voi,con te.sono legàtà à te spirituàlmente e sei sempre stàto nel mio cuore.mi mànchi