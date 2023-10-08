Messaggi e commenti per Keanu Reeves
Messaggi presenti: 28
Lascia un messaggio, un suggerimento o un commento per Keanu Reeves.
Utilizza il pulsante, oppure i commenti di Facebook, più in basso.
Leggi anche:
Frasi di Keanu Reeves
Nota bene
Biografieonline non ha contatti diretti con Keanu Reeves. Tuttavia pubblicando il messaggio come commento al testo biografico, c'è la possibilità che giunga a destinazione, magari riportato da qualche persona dello staff di Keanu Reeves.
Venerdì 4 novembre 2022 11:01:53
Ciao tesoro, ti ho scritto prima sono daniela lazzari volevo dirti anzi pregarti di rispondermi perché lo desidero più di ogni altra cosa al mondo ti prego con tutto l'amore che ho per te grazie ken ti amo daniela
Venerdì 4 novembre 2022 10:29:52
Ken aiuto
Hello ken darling i'm daniela a fan of yours who adores you but i have to tell you something that happened to me very bad but not only to me to many people you know that they cheated me 3000 euro pretending to be you and this happens every day with people who believe that both you are all impostors who are falling money and so many people look at me I ask you please to do something about this mess that is happening on social media thanks darling a kiss a hug and you know I love you
Lunedì 31 ottobre 2022 14:16:41
Sei un tipo di uomo che tutte le donne vorrebbero
Ciao ke, tu non sai da quanto ti sto cercando non riesco in nessun modo, all'ultimo oggi 31/10/2022 ti ho scritto una lettera chissà se mai la leggerai, sei un tipo di uomo che tutte le donne vorrebbero al suo fianco bello, gentile, premuroso, umile un uomo che aiuta le persone bisognose che oggi è rarissimo trovare vista la situazione in cui ci troviamo, amo te e la tua famiglia amo il tuo passato essendo lui triste molto triste, vedo il tuo viso spesso molto pensieroso serio altre volte invece allegro, ho letto che hai pochi amici meglio pochi ma buoni e poi tu hai 2 angeli che ti proteggono e ti sono vicini tutto il tempo e ne devi essere fiero. Mi piacerebbe se queste mie due parole ti arrivassero perché ti adoro per tutto e non perché sei una celebrità o perché sei richissimo ma perché sei quel tipo di uomo che ogni donna vorrebbe accanto a se ti mando un grande abbraccio a te a Patricia a kim e Karina vi voglio tanto bene continua così vedrai che il Signore ti ripagherà di tutto ciò che fai baci daniela lazzari
Sabato 5 marzo 2022 13:02:31
Help from Italy
Hello,
I would like to talk to Kanu about a situation bordering on the absurd in Italy, af Alghero in Sardinia. I suffer from kidney fever due to stones, and for more than a month I have been waiting to be operated on for the removal of stones with the laser, but unfortunately the hospital in Alghero does not have the cytoscopes to operate. All this is unacceptable, inconceivable for those who cannot be cured when ill. if they do not operate in a short time I will risk losing my left kidney. Perhaps where the powerful do not arrive, a great man can arrive as well as a great actor, who having experienced true suffering on his own skin, has a strong empathy towards the weakest and the suffering. I also opened a facebook page about him, Kanu Reeves, his soul.
I hope you can read my message. Thank you. Angela Corda Sardegna, Italy
Domenica 6 febbraio 2022 22:59:49
Lettera ad uno dei più grandi cuori del mondo
Ciao KEANU
Ho letto la tua biografia e sicuramente la tua non è stato una vita facile, nonostante tutto sei rimasto puro buono e umano. Non so cosa darei per poterti conoscere e incontrare a quattro occhi anche perché ormai le persone buone di cuore sono ormai così rare. Con la speranza che tu legga il mio messaggio e che riesca ad esaudire il mio desiderio.
Ti saluto con affetto e ti ringrazio comunque
Lunedì 7 giugno 2021 21:02:05
Per keanu
Ciao sono una tua affezzionata ammiratrice ma più che l attore ammiro tanto la persona che sei spero di vero cuore che tu riesca a leggere il mio messaggio mi piacerebbe molto riuscire a parlare con te la tua umanità per il prossimo non ha confini sei davvero una gran bella persona fiduciosa aspetterò una tua risposta con affetto Graziella.
Venerdì 4 giugno 2021 00:11:15
Buonasera stimatissimo Keanu dal cuore nobile e sensibile. Apprezzo tutto quello che fai x salvare i nostri amici pelosi dalla strada x nn parlare dell'aiuto economico x i bambini bisognosi. Volevo chiederti se hai un account su facebook e watsapp. o usano u. tuo profilo spacciandosi x te. Grazie x avermi ascoltata profumo dal mosto selvatico Dio possa vegliare sempre su di te. 🎇❤️🙏🌈
Sabato 15 maggio 2021 15:31:04
Cambiare vita
Buongiorno Sign. Keanu,
Sono un ragazzo semplice e ho sempre seguito con passione ogni suo film. Ho diverse passioni che purtroppo ho iniziato a coltivare ma che ho dovuto smettere perché la situazione Covid ha ridotto me e la mia famiglia sul lastrico. Vorrei poter lasciare alle spalle tutti i debiti che abbiamo e poter svoltare, riprendere la mia vita e aprire un centro per aiutare i ragazzi con un passato tormentoso ma nn posso finché nn risolviamo i debiti che ci affliggono. Vorrei solo chiedere se puoi darmi una mano economicanente e quando riuscirò ad aprire il centro sarai testimonial e ti farò incontrare i ragazzi. Grazie mille con affetto
Thomas
Venerdì 19 marzo 2021 22:02:51
Help me Keanu
Dear Keanu. i use google translate because i don't know english.
I admire you a lot as a person and as an actor you are really good!
My name is Sirlene, I am a 47-year-old woman alone in the world. 7 years ago I had a kidney transplant.
I'm ashamed to do this but I don't know what to do anymore.
I have no work and so far I have lived on help with renting and eating.
I am stuck in Brazil because I have no money to renew my passport and buy the ticket and I no longer have a home in Italy.
I was wondering if you could help me train in Italy. I would like to open a real estate frinchising x to have no more work problems.
Nobody takes me because I am transplanted.
My big dream is to be able to buy back the house of my adoptive parents, let them rest in peace.
The house where I grew up. It is on sale for € 350, 000
I trust God that working with my agency will be able to return HOME !.
Now I'm in Curitiba Brazil. In a short time I will be on the street because I can't pay the rent of the room anymore and I am really very tired.
I think I went into depression. I have enormous anxiety inside.
I want to cry out loud but I can't and I can't
I am too tired.
I love movies very much, they distract me a bit.
I would have liked to have known you. I believe that I am going to die. I have lost too much weight and have had dysentery for a year and a half. doctors don't do much here. I don't eat much.
Take this opportunity to say thank you!
Thank you for being a "famous" who has remained simple and humble.
There is still hope.
Hi. Sirly.
Celebrate one year of marriage