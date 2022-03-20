Aria Giovanni
Biografia
Modella e attrice pornografica statunitense. Il suo vero nome è Cindy Renée Volk.
Nasce a Long Beach (Los Angeles, California, USA) il giorno 3 novembre 1977 da padre italo-jugoslavo e madre le cui origini sono francesi, tedesche e irlandesi.
All'età di 12 anni, a causa di problemi legati ad alcool e droga, entra a far parte di una comunità di recupero per poco più di un anno. Dopo questa esperienza prosegue gli studi portandoli a termine brillantemente.
Frequenta poi l'università a San Diego, specializzandosi in biologia: per sostenersi lavora come cameriera e dà qualche ripetizione di scienze e matematica. Successivamente decide di intraprendere la carriera di modella.
Inizia a rispondere agli annunci che appaiono sulla carta stampata e già dalla fine del 1999 comincia ad apparire in diversi siti web pornografici amatoriali.
Nel 2000, Aimee Sweet presenta Aria alla fotografa glamour Suze Randall: alla fine di maggio del 2000 realizza un servizio fotografico su Aria Giovanni che viene pubblicato sul numero di settembre della rivista "Penthouse". Nel frattempo Aria appare anche sul sito web "Bomis", posando - vestita - per la Ferrari.
Nel 2001 interpreta Monica Snatch nel film Survivors Exposed, una parodia della serie televisiva "Survivor".
Parte del suo successo nel settore "per adulti" si deve al fatto che non si è mai sottoposta a interventi di chirurgia plastica. I film in cui appare sono perlopiù pornografici softcore.
A livello sentimentale ha avuto una relazione con il chitarrista metal John Lowery (John 5 - David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Lynyrd Skynyrd), con il quale Aria Giovanni si è unita in matrimonio e successivamente ha divorziato.
Frasi di Aria Giovanni
Prendo da sola gli appuntamenti di lavoro. Non ho un agente, e non ho mai avuto un manager. Ho sempre prenotato e organizzato da sola il mio lavoro, gli incontri pubblici, i biglietti aerei. Ho sempre negoziato da sola i miei contratti.
Io non faccio hardcore. Sul mio sito web mi presento come una persona rispettabile, ma soprattutto reale. Sul mio sito trovi foto reali, il mio diario contiene notizie reali: scrivo che devo andare dal dottore, che sto piantando fiori nel cortile... Anche se le riviste cercano di costruire un personaggio, io voglio davvero provare a descrivere chi sono io come persona.
Mi piace la libertà. Sicuramente, la libertà di essere il capo di se stessi e decidere cosa fare e non fare. Mi piace non dover rendere conto a nessuno.
Le persone non sono perfette. Io faccio errori. Ho imparato dagli errori, e se ripeterò ancora lo stesso errore nella vita, va bene, perché imparare dagli errori fa parte della vita. Vorrei poter riprendere alcuni eventi, cancellarli, ma non è possibile.
Visita sul sito Aforismi.meglio.it tutte le frasi di Aria Giovanni
Foto e immagini di Aria Giovanni
Commenti
Nota bene
Biografieonline non ha contatti diretti con Aria Giovanni. Tuttavia pubblicando il messaggio come commento al testo biografico, c'è la possibilità che giunga a destinazione, magari riportato da qualche persona dello staff di Aria Giovanni.
Hi Aria, my name is fabrizio and I live in Rome, I have always been a fan of yours, I have seen all your videos. I also follow your life which was not as easy at the beginning as for some. You have always been a woman with a capital A you have always managed yourself you did not want a person to manage your earnings, and this does you honor. What to say about you ! ! Ch I like you crazy in everything… 🥰🥰 The most serious thing we can do on this earth is to love, the rest does not count... In your eyes I seem to drown. You are as beautiful as the world. When you smile, the universe smiles I would love to meet you not for your notoriety but because I really like you... I hope you will answer me. Good day, Aria.. Aria
You don't have to believe this woman because she is fake, thief, manipulative, uses fake names and even forged documents. She makes believe she is in love with the person in contact with her, asks for money for her sick uncle, who will then reimburse you as soon as he inherits the mine from his recently deceased father. He promises you that he wants to live with you and that you will have all the millions in the mine. All fake, just cheating while you send her money. I experienced this and put back a lot of money. All people who collaborate with her have false identities, false government documents and more. He only deserves jail time with everyone else for aggravated fraud, extortion, falsification of state and personal documents, money laundering, and more. If such a thing has happened to you, immediately file a complaint in the country where he says he lives, I will send all my documentation to send everyone to prison.
Meravigliosa, da ammirare x la sua indipendendenza
Good day my name is Albino Monaco and I am Italian I am 53 years old, I wanted you to be able to read this message which for me is very important and if you can answer me please.
They used your images to deceive me and seduce me into a Chat (Hangaut) they robbed me of around 3000 euros using your images and I thought I was talking to you, but there was nothing true, but in the end I fell madly in love with you and I no longer have peace in my heart, forgive me yes I say all this you don't know me and maybe you don't care about me but I can't find peace anymore because I thought I could love you and be loved by you but I made myself I realize that it was all a scam, forgive me only know that I love you and I need to let you know and I look forward to your reply, please, I beg you to answer me.
Hello from your lover Albino
Conosco tutti i suoi filmati e tutte le sue singole foto. La ritengo veramente meravigliosa ed è sicuramente una donna da sposare. Soddisferà sicuramente il suo uomo ed io ne sono innamorato.
My darling Aria,
I have been in love with you since a long time ago when you sent me your photo with kisses attached.
I have a strong wish to meet you and hold you tight in my arms, fully dressed or even better as I see you in your photos... I really LOVE you my darling... I wish you could come to Athens, Greece and I would be your guide around the city and the countryside... May God help my wish come true...Somehow - nothing is impossible if you put your heart in it !!!
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY BODY AND HEART...PLEASE SEND ME AN e-mail and make my wishes come true...
YOUR ALKIS
Favolosa, fantastica e bellissima donna.
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