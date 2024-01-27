Biografia • L'eletto

Cosa si prova ad essere considerati uno degli uomini più sexy del pianeta? Chiedetelo a Keanu Charles Reeves, perché lui lo sa e ci è anche abituato, essendo puntualmente citato dai magazine "Empire" e "People" nelle annuali classifiche degli attori più desiderati dal pubblico.

Nato il 2 settembre 1964 a Beirut, in Libano, il suo eccezionale corredo genetico è il frutto del matrimonio fra il padre per metà hawaiano e per metà cinese, con la madre inglese. E anche il suo nome è bello è poetico, dato che Keanu in hawaiano significa "leggera brezza sui monti".

Trasferitosi con la sua famiglia in Australia, in seguito alla separazione dei genitori Keanu Reeves lascia la nuova residenza insieme alla madre e va a cercar fortuna in America, a New York. Stanchi del caos cittadino, i due preferiranno però in seguito trasferirsi a Toronto, in Canada, dove l'attore ha poi ottenuto la cittadinanza.

A Toronto frequenta la Jesse Ketchum Public School, poi la High School al De La Salle College ed infine la Toronto School per attori, spinto dal nuovo compagno della madre e suo padrino, il regista Paul Aaron. Inizia a farsi conoscere attraverso alcune piccole parti televisive e al cinema, ma la grande occasione arriva con il film "Spalle larghe" (1986) assieme a Rob Lowe, Cynthia Gibb e Patrick Swayze. Poi partecipa al crepuscolare "I ragazzi del fiume", con Dennis Hopper. Il suo primo film veramente importante è l'intrigante "Le relazioni pericolose" (1988, con Glenn Close, John Malkovich e Michelle Pfeiffer) di Stephen Frears.

Nel 1989 è la volta di "Parenti, amici e tanti guai" di Ron Howard con Steve Martin;nel 1990 "Zia Julia e la telenovela" di Jon Amiel e "Ti amerò... fino ad ammazzarti" di Lawrence Kasdan. Giunto ad una certa notorietà Keanu Reeves si applica ad una serie di film che non solo lo vedono protagonista ma gli permettono anche di mettere in evidenza il suo fascino esotico: i titoli ormai entrati nella storia come "Point break, Punto di rottura" (1991) di Kathryn Bigelow e "Belli e dannati" (1991), al fianco dello sfortunato amico River Phoenix, lo consacrano bello da schermo ma anche bravo e ...ben poco dannato, visto il regime salutista sempre rispettato dall'attore.

È poi la volta di "Dracula (di Bram Stoker)" (1992) per la regia di Francis Ford Coppola e della trasposizione cinematografica della commedia di William Shakespeare "Molto rumore per nulla" (1993), di Kenneth Branagh. Nel 1993 oltre a "Cowgirl. Il nuovo sesso" (di Gus Van Sant, con Uma Thurman), Bernardo Bertolucci lo sceglie per il film "Piccolo Buddha" nel quale Keanu è uno straordinario Siddhartha.

Nella sua carriera non mancano i film di pura azione come "Speed" (1994) e "Reazione a catena" (1996), o di fantascienza come "Johnny Mnemonic" (1995), senza dimenticare la trilogia di "The Matrix" (1999-2003) dei fratelli Wachowski, ormai vero e proprio cult. Non disdegna nemmeno i film di produzione indipendente come "L'ultima volta che mi sono suicidato" (1997) o "Il profumo del mosto selvatico" (1994, con Anthony Quinn). Ottimo anche il legal thriller a sfondo horror "L'avvocato del diavolo" (1997) di Taylor Hackford, con Charlize Theron e un immenso Al Pacino.

Per Keanu Reeves ci sono anche le commedie "sportive" come "Hardball" e "Le riserve", quest'ultimo a fianco di Gene Hackman. Fra i suoi film più recenti troviamo i thriller "The gift" (2000) diretto da Sam Raimi e "The Watcher" (2000) di Joe Charbanic, mentre nel 2001 è la volta del romantico "Sweet November" ancora a fianco ancora della bella Charlize Theron. Nel 2004 è con Jack Nicholson e Diane Keaton in "Tutto può succedere". Le grandi passioni di Keanu sono le moto, che ama guidare ad alta velocità, e la musica: suona il basso nel gruppo rock Dogstar.

Gelosissimo della sua vita privata, di lui si sa ben poco ma purtroppo è certo che l'ombra della tragedia si è affacciata anche nella vita del bellissimo attore canadese: nel dicembre del 1999 la fidanzata Jennifer Syme ha prima perso la figlia che stava aspettando da lui e poi è deceduta in un terribile incidente automobilistico il 2 aprile 2001. La sorella è da anni drammaticamente malata di leucemia.

Keanu Reeves negli anni 2010

Tra i film a cui partecipa in questi anni ricordiamo: Henry's Crime, regia di Malcolm Venville (2011); Generation Um..., regia di Mark Mann (2012); Man of Tai Chi, in cui esordisce come regista (2013); 47 Ronin, regia di Carl Rinsch (2013); John Wick, regia di David Leitch e Chad Stahelski (2014); Knock Knock, regia di Eli Roth (2015). Nel 2016 recita in numerose produzioni, anche se si livello non altissimo: Nell'ombra di un delitto (Exposed), regia di Declan Dale (2016); The Neon Demon, regia di Nicolas Winding Refn (2016); The Bad Batch, regia di Ana Lily Amirpour (2016); Una doppia verità (The Whole Truth), regia di Courtney Hunt (2016).

Nel 2017 è invitato in Italia in qualità di ospite internazionale principale, al Festival di Sanremo.

Negli anni seguenti recita nei capitoli successivi della saga di Wick: John Wick - Capitolo 2 (2017), John Wick 3 - Parabellum (2019); nel 2021 arriva anche Matrix 4, diretto da Lana Wachowski (posticipato poi ad aprile 2022).

Vita privata

Reeves è molto impegnato nel sociale. Fuori dai riflettori sono molti i momenti difficili che ha attraversato. La sua compagna negli anni 2020 è Alexandra Grant, artista di 8 anni più giovane. I due erano già amici da lungo tempo. Sono rare le occasioni in cui si mostrano assieme in pubblico.